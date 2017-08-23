Ganapathi bapa moreeya! Artists use new methods to transform the elephant-headed god on Vinayaka chathurthi

Mumbai,August23:Ganapati which literally means “guardian of the multitudes”.The festival had been publicly celebrated in Pune since the era of Shivaji (1630–1680, founder of the Maratha Empire).[22] After the start of the British Raj, the Ganesha festival lost state patronage and became a private family celebration in Maharashtra until its revival by Indian freedom fighter and social reformer Lokmanya Tilak.

In Hinduism, 10-day festival marking the birth of the elephant-headed deity Ganesha, the god of prosperity and wisdom. It begins on the fourth day (chaturthi) of the month of Bhadrapada (August–September), the sixth month of the Hindu calendar.

Artists give final touches to idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Jammu. As the whole country gears up for grand Ganpati celebrations, the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district will also observe Ganpati festivities.

From traditional idols to ones made with paper, images from across states as country gears up to celebrate birth of elephant-headed god. The rituals take place through 10 days, with modaks being offered to Lord Ganesha and later devoured by the devotees.

Even Kolkata gears up for the Ganesh festival as an artist gives finishing touches to the idols of Lord Ganesha during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi at Kumartuli in the city

Devotees carry an ‘eco-friendly’ Lord Ganesha idol, created from 75 kg tissue paper and 35 kg glue, in Mumbai.

The primary sweet dish during the festival is modak

(modak in Marathi and Konkani, modakam or kudumu in Telugu, modaka or kadubu in Kannada, kozhakatta or modakkam in Malayalam and kozhukattai or modagam in Tamil).

A modak is a dumpling made from rice or wheat flour, stuffed with grated coconut, jaggery, dried fruits and other condiments and steamed or fried. Another popular sweet dish is the karanji (karjikai in Kannada), similar to modak in composition and taste but in a semicircular shape.

At the conclusion of the festival, the idols are carried to local rivers in huge processions accompanied by drumbeats, devotional singing, and dancing. There they are immersed, a ritual symbolizing Ganesha’s homeward journey to Mount Kailas—the abode of his parents, Shiva and Parvati.

Environmental impact of Ganesha idol immersing

The Madras High Court ruled in 2004 that immersion of Ganesh idols is unlawful because it incorporates chemicals that pollute the sea water. In Goa the sale of plaster-of Paris Ganesha idols has been banned by the state government and celebrants are encouraged to buy traditional, artisan-made clay idols. Recent initiatives to produce traditional clay Ganesha idols in Hyderabad have been sponsored by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

Due to environmental concerns, a number of families now avoid bodies of water and let the clay statue disintegrate in a barrel of water at home. After a few days, the clay is spread in the home garden. In some cities a public, eco-friendly process is used for the immersion