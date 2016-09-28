Gang of armed men attacked two fishing vessels and kidnapped one captain off Malaysia

Bangkok, Sep 28 : A gang of armed men attacked two fishing vessels and kidnapped one captain in two strikes in sea off Sabah, Malaysia, the police confirmed on Wednesday.

The Sabah police at a press conference in capital city Kota Kinabalu said that a gang of six used a white speedboat with green and yellow stripes to mount the attack, Efe news agency reported.

The attackers boarded a fishing vessel with a crew of 27, snatched their mobile phones, personal documents and other belongings, and abducted the ship’s captain.

The group then attacked the other fishing boat, with 19 people onboard off the coast of Lahad Datu, and stole whatever they found, including two engines, mobile phones, walkie-talkies, money, rice and cooking oil, Police Commissioner Abdul Rashid Harun said.

“We are still investigating who these criminals are and so far we have not received any calls for ransom,” Rashid added.

On September 11, three Filipino fishermen were captured by gunmen who stormed a fishing vessel docked between Pulau Bodgaya and Pulau Boheydulang off Semporna.

Philippine Islamist Group Abu Sayyaf, who pledges allegiance to the Islamic State, has abducted several Malaysian fishermen in Sabah’s waters this year and is presently holding hostage five Malaysians, five Indonesians and a Japanese in southern Philippines.