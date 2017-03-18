Gangai Amaran is the BJP Candidate for RK Nagar Bye Election

Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced veteran Tamil film music director Gangai Amaran as its candidate for the April 12 by-election to the Tamil Nadu assembly from R K Nagar constituency.

The candidature of Gangai Amaran, who has recently publicly supported former chief minister O Panneerselvam for his revolt against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief V K Sasikala, was announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a release last night.

Gangai Amran, brother of music maestro Illayaraja, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014.

Gangai Amaran was born in Pannaipuram in Theni district of Tamil Nadu. He is a music director, singer, lyricist, scriptwriter and also a film director and actor in many Tamil films.

A noted lyricist, Gangai Amaran had recently accused Sasikala Natarajan of arm-twisting him to part with his farm house on the city outskirts during late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s first regime from 1991 to 1996.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded party’s Deputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran as its candidate for the by-poll, necessitated by the death of J Jayalalithaa, while the rebel camp headed by O Panneerselvam has named E Madhusudanan.

Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced Marudu Ganesh, a journalist-turned-politician, as its candidate in the election, seen as a first litmus test for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) after VK Sasikala took over the party.