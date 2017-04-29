Ganja worth more than Rs 1 crore found in truck which met an accident in Bhawanipatna of Koraput district

Bhubaneswar,April29: In an incident pointing at flourishing illegal ganja trade in the State, the banned substance worth more than Rs 1 crore was recovered from a truck which met an accident in Bhawanipatna of Koraput district last night.

According to reports, a speeding Bolero and a truck met head in the Depur village Koraput district on Friday night. While nobody was hurt in the accident, the sacks loaded on the truck were spilled on the road due to the impact. The sacks were found to be filled with ganja by a group of villagers who out of curiosity examined those.

Later on Koraput Collector, SP and other officials visited the spot and examined the bags which weigh around 35kg in total. After examination of the sacks in the presence of Magistrate it was found to be banned substance ganja.

Police has claimed that the worth of the ganja seized would be more than Rs 1Cr and an investigation has been initiated in this connection. Police has also seized the two vehicles involved in the incident although the driver and helper of the truck are absconding.