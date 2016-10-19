After a gap of 5 years Vinoba Bhave University in Hazaribagh  going to Student Union Election

Ranchi, Oct 19: After a gap of more than five years Vinoba Bhave University is again going to organise the student union election. Vice-Chancellor Professor Gurdeep Singh said on Tuesday that the notification for the election has been issued and the model code of conduct has become operative from today.

Talking with the media persons Professor Singh said that this time the entire election process will be completed in 20 days. In first phase election of student unions of PG departments, constituent and permanently affiliated colleges will take place while in second phase the process of election of student’s representatives of university level union will be completed.

We have decided to adhere to the recommendations of Lyngdoh committee in which 75 per cent attendance in classes is an important requisite for being a candidate in this election. This time the enrolled PhD candidates will also be eligible to vote and take part in the election process, added Professor Singh.

As per the notification for first phase electoral roll will be published on November 16. After sorting out the objections final electoral roll will be published on November 19 on that day the process of filing nomination papers will also take place. On November 21 after scrutiny the list of candidates will be published on November 22. For withdrawal of candidature November 23 has been fixed. Voting and counting will take place on November 27.

For second phase on November 29th electoral roll will be published and the process of filing nomination papers will take place. On 30th November scrutiny and publication of candidates list will take place. Till 1st December names can be withdrawn and on 4th December voting and counting will take place for university level student union election.

On this occasion Pro VC Dr. MP Sinha, DSW Dr Rajesh Kumar, Registrar Dr. SK Sinha, PRO Prof. Parmod Kumar was also present.