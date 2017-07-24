Gargantuan pay gap between CEOs and other employees at Indian companies becomes issue over pay cuts and forced resignations

As per the rules, the remuneration payable to any one managing director or whole-time director or manager, cannot exceed 5 percent of the net profit of the company. If there is more than one such director, the remuneration cannot exceed 10 percent of the net profit to all such directors and managers taken together.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, at least 15 have already disclosed an increase in the ratio of top executive pay with that of the median employee remuneration for 2016-17. Nine of the Sensex firms are yet to disclose these numbers and therefore the tally may go up.

Six Sensex companies have reported some decline in this ratio and these include Wipro (down from 260 times to 259 times), Infosys (283 times), Dr Reddy’s Lab (from 312 times to 233 times) and Hero MotoCorp (from 755 times to 731 times).