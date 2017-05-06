Gas leak reported near south Delhi school at Tuglaqabad ,medical aid given to 110 students

NEW DELHI,May6: A gas leak has been reported close to a school in south Delhi this morning. While around 100 students have been evacuated from the school in Pul Pehladpur area near Tughlaqbad, 30 students have been taken to a nearby hospital for medical aid. Police and ambulances have reached the spot and are trying to find out the cause of the leak, reported news agency .

As many as 41 students were admitted to a hospital on Saturday after they fell ill due to gas leakage from a depot in southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad area.

The depot is located near a school in Railway Colony, Tughlakabad.

A call was received around 7:35 AM about the gas leakage and seven fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, said a senior officer from Delhi Fire Services, adding that the source of the leak was not clear.

Speaking to ANI, the vice principal of the school said: