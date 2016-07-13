‘Gau raksha’ activists are vigilant there : But, who comes to protect these dalits?

Gandhi Nagar, July 13: According to a report in The Indian Express, seven members of a Dalit family in Gujarat were allegedly beaten by gau raksha (cow protection) activists for skinning a dead cow on Monday.

A part of the incident, where the victims were being attacked with iron rods and sticks, was recorded on video and has been widely shared on social media.

The incident occurred around 10 am on Monday, when 46-year-old Balu Sarvaiya and other members of his family were skinning a cow carcass in Mota Samadhiyala village, Una taluka.

The other victims have been identified as Balu’s wife Kunvarben, their other son, Ramesh (23), and relatives Bechar Sarvaiya (30), Ashok Sarvaiya (20) and Deveshi Babariya (32).



In his statement to the police, Indian Express reported, Sarvaiya’s son Vashram said they had bought the carcass in Bediya village. “The accused came in a white car and asked why we were slaughtering the cow.

I told them that the cow was dead and that we were merely removing its skin. But they started abusing us and attacked us with iron pipes, sticks and a knife with which we were removing the skin of the carcass,” Indian Express quoted Vashram’s complaint as saying. The complaint added that the victims’ cell phones were also stolen.

After beating them up, the attackers reportedly took Vashram, Ramesh, Ashok and Bechar to Una town. There, they paraded the four victims, and flogged them publicly all the way to the police station. As the police arrived, the attackers fled in their vehicle.

Balu and Ramesh sustained head injuries. They have been admitted to Junagadh civil hospital. “They have sustained injuries caused by blunt objects.

Prima facie, they don’t seem to have sustained any fracture. Their condition is out of danger but further tests are being carried out,” said Dr Pala Lakhnotra of Junagadh hospital. Bechar, Ashok, Vashram and Deveshi were taken to the community health centre in Una town.

“Investigations are on. We are probing any lapse on the part of local police,” said Gir Somnath SP H R Chaudhary.