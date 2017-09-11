Gauri Lankesh murder: Bengaluru police arrests Andhra native into custody

Bengaluru/Karnataka, September 11: The Special Investigation Team of the Bengaluru police on the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh had taken one person into custody.

The police had arrested him as he was seen in suspicious circumstances. He is a native of Andhra Pradesh.

He is being intercepted and interrogated.

Police said that he was seen in several CCTV footages in different places.

The police had examined a maximum number of CCTV footages of which the murdered Gauri Lankaesh was a regular commuter. For this, the police had collected footages from Gandhi Bazar to Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The person who was taken into custody had close similarity to the person in the footages.

Police is examining whether this person have any connection with the murder or the conspiracy.

Police had even identified this person’s presence with mobile tower location, at the time of the murder.

The investigating team did not disclose further details.