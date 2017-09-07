Gauri Lankesh received hate messages from naxalites, says brother Indrajit

Bengaluru/Karnataka, September 7: Gauri Lankesh, the senior journalist and activist who was murdered on the doorstep at her residence in Bengaluru has aggravated across the country. According to media reports from New Delhi Television Limited, her brother Indrajit Lankesh said that Gauri Lankesh received hate messages from Naxalites, citing updates on the murder investigation that he has received from the police.

According to the information acquired from New Delhi Television Limited, Indrajit Lankesh told that Gauri lankesh

leaded a team of people that worked widely for bringing naxals to the mainstream. She succeeded in bring some of them from naxalism to the mainstream. Due to that, Gauri Lankesh was continuously getting hate mails, hate letters and added that it is on of the angles that the police is presently working to investigate the murder.

According to the reports from the police, Gauri Lankesh just got down out of her car on Tuesday evening and after entered her residence by opening the gates at around 8 in night when she was shot dead. the Closed Circuit Television footage outside her residence showed a man wearing a helmet who walked towards her and fired her.

Indrajit Lankesh further said that “A bold activist who openly spoke for those on the margins, Gauri Lankesh reportedly did not tell her family about the threats. She never told me, my mother, sister.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told Indrajit lankesh that he recently met Gauri Lankesh for over two hours. Indrajit Lankesh said that even during that meeting with the Chief Minister, Gauri lankesh never told that she was being threatened and was constantly getting hate mails. According to reports from New Delhi Television Limited, her activism and pro-naxal stand resulted in many differences between Gauri Lankesh and her brother and also to her exit as editor of the Lankesh Patrike, the paper that their famous father P Lankesh ran till his death in 2000.

In 2005, Gauri Lankesh started her own Kannada tabloid magazine Gauri Lankesh Patrike. Indrajit Lankesh told New Delhi Television Limited that an article which she wanted to publish in the magazine about naxal leader Saket Ranjan was the tipping point.However, he had refused to publish the interview. Yes, I agree that we had our own ideological differences but I was proud of my sister.

Indrajit Lankesh said that “She was a firebrand and used to fix to her ideology and I respected her ideology but it does not mean that I agreed with her ideology.” Indrajit Lankesh has commanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into his sister’s killers.

The murder of the journalist has restored memories of the 2015 murder of MM Kalburgi, the 77-year-old former vice chancellor of Hampi University. Even in that case, the police did not succeed in making any arrests in the case and putting more pressure on the Karnataka police to hunt her killers. Indrajit Lankesh told that police did not succeed in the MM Kalburgi case, so he demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation should investigate his sister’s killing. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a special investigation team to investigate murder of Gauri Lankesh.