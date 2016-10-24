Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi : Shah Rukh Khan pokes fun at Alia Bhatt in Take 2

Mumbai, Oct 24 : It is interesting to see how Alia Bhatt’s reputation as someone who gets trolled and is cool enough to take it on her chin is used in the second teaser trailer of Gauri Shinde’s “Dear Zindagi”.

The one trolling Alia in this teaser about bonding and backchat is none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who plays Jahangir Khan — ‘Jug’ to friends.

In a moment of conversational ‘kabaddi’, Shah Rukh tells Alia he repairs cycles and if he can’t repair them, he ‘re-cycles’ them.

Cue for Alia to chuckle over the irony of ‘recycled’ cycles.

On a more serious note, she wants to know if damaged human beings can also be repaired.

In both the teasers of “Dear Zindagi”, one can see SRK and Alia bonding over seemingly lighthearted bantering. But the indications of a deeper thrust to their relationship cannot be missed.

Amit Trivedi’s evocative music ensures we know there is more to this than meets the eye.

Alia may chuckle over her wise and all-knowing co-star recycling bicycles, but somewhere deep down her character Kyra is searching for a reparation for which these trailers are mere preparation.

