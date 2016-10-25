Gautham Menon gets Tamil remake rights of Telugu rom flick Pellichooplu

Hyderabad,Oct25:Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon(GVM),is always on the lookout for good films that have potential for remake. Apparently, the Minnale director has bagged the Tamil remake rights of the recent Telugu indie hit, Pellichooplu, and he has already begun the casting process.

A runaway hit in Telugu, Pellichooplu narrates the story of a boy and a girl who meet at a match making ceremony and realize they share the same dream. The remake rights of the film have already been snapped up in multiple languages including Hindi, and it’s most likely to be bankrolled by Salman Khan himself.

While rumours indicate that Ritu Varma, who was part of the original, might reprise her own role, our reliable sources aren’t sure yet as the makers also have a few other heroines under consideration.

It is not yet clear whether GVM will be directing the remake or only produce it under his Ondraaga Entertainments banner with another director at the helm.