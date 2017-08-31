Gaya district court accuses JD(U) leader's son Rocky, three others in Aditya Sachdeva murder case.

Patna, Bihar, August 31: The Gaya district court has pronounced Rocky Yadav and three others of guilty in Aditya Sachdeva murder case. Quantum of the sentence is on 6 September 2017.

Earlier on Thursday, the parents of the class XII student, Aditya Sachdeva, who lost his life in the road rage, said, “We hope that the law would do justice with us and with our son.”

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ), Sachchidanand Singh, was scheduled to deliver the judgement in the Gaya road rage case, in which suspended Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader Manorama Devi’s son Rocky Yadav was involved.

Rakesh Ranjan Yadav alias Rocky Yadav, the son of suspended Janata Dal-United legislative councilor Manorama Devi, was arrested on May 11, 2016, for allegedly shooting dead class 12 student Aditya Sachdeva for overtaking his SUV in Bihar’s Gaya on May 7.

He was granted bail on October 19, 2016, by the Patna High Court which noted that co-accused Rajesh Kumar has already been granted bail.

The Bihar government had challenged the High Court’s order and sought the cancellation of bail granted to Rocky Yadav contending that “he has shot dead a young boy on the highway because he could not tolerate a small Swift car overtaking his big and imported Land Rover”.