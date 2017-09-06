Gaya road rage case final verdict: Rocky Yadav, 2 Others Sentenced to Life

Gaya/India/September 6 :The final verdict of Gaya road range case Pronounce, A sessions court in Gaya has sentenced Rocky Yadav and two other of his friends to life imprisonment, while his mother Bindi Yadav has been awarded a five-year life imprisonment. Additionally, he has also been fined a sum of Rs 1 lakh,

The Gaya district court, on 31 August, convicted Rocky and three others in the murder of Aditya Sachdeva. Rocky – the son of JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi – has been accused of shooting Sachdeva after he overtook the former’s SUV on the road connecting Gaya and Bodh Gaya on 7 May 2016.

The former Bihar lawmaker’s son allegedly fired a warning shot in the air, compelling Sachdeva to bring his vehicle to a halt. Nineteen-year-old Sachdeva, a Class 12 student at the time, was then beaten up and shot dead.

A speedy trial was instituted by the Bihar government, however, a lot of ups and downs were witnessed in this case after Aditya’s four friends who had recorded their statement under Sec 164 before the magistrate maintaining that Aditya was killed by Rocky turned hostile in the middle of the trial, which came as a major setback for the prosecution.

Also during the trial, the state government changed public prosecutor SDN Singh as allegations were levelled on him that it was because of him that key witnesses in this case, Ayush, Ankit, Nasir and Kaifi turned hostile.

Also during the trial, the most important development took place when the then Patna High Court Chief Justice Iqbal Ahmad Ansari granted bail to Rocky Yadav. The state government later challenged Rocky’s bail in the Apex Court which cancelled his bail sending him back to jail in Gaya.

The public prosecutor, Sartaj Ali Khan has demanded that capital punishment be given to Rocky Yadav for Aditya’s killing, however, his parents have said that they would be satisfied with life imprisonment to Rocky Yadav.