Gayatri Prajapati, accused in rape case, arrested from Lucknow

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court today will frame charges against former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati in an alleged rape case.

Lucknow, March 15: Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati, absconding since February 27, in a rape case, has been arrested by UP Police from Lucknow this morning.

Yesterday, theUttar Pradesh police detained his sons for questioning for clues regarding the whereabouts of their father. Police were also set to move court on Wednesday to seek permission to attach his properties.
Gayatri Prajapati came to Lucknow late last night or early this morning.
Apart from detaining his two sons, Anil and Anurag, police have arrested three aides to the minister, Rupeshwar, Vikas Verma and Amrendra Singh.
Uttar Pradesh Police have been on the lookout for the minister since a FIR was lodged against him and six others by a woman accusing them of gang rape and sexually assaulting her minor daughter.
The FIR was lodged on the directions of the Supreme Court, in the thick of campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The Supreme Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to submit an action taken report regarding the incidents in eight weeks.
In the recently ended Uttar Pradesh State Assembly elections, Gayatri Prajapati, a Samajwadi Party leader, lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Amethi.
In his first speech after the election results Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supremo Amit Shah had promised that Gayatri Prajapati would be traced and arrested soon.
More details are awaited.
