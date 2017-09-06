Geelani, Mirwaiz, Malik volunteers to appear before NIA on September 9 as part of Jail Bharo Andolan

New Delhi, September 6: The separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Yasin Malik were offered on Wednesday to present themselves before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi on September 9. The separatist leader said said a statement and proved that it is a Jail Bharo Andolan. Yasin Malik said that “Keep doors of Tihar jail open, we are coming.”

In a meeting at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, JKLF chief Yasin Malik said, “Presenting before the National Investigation Agency is the only way to end the terror that National Investigation Agency has released in every corner of Kashmir.” He said all the three leaders have booked tickets for New Delhi and will head towards NIA headquarters on Saturday. “Keep doors of Tihar jail open, we are coming,” said Mr. Malik, adding “NIA has terrorised the whole Kashmiri nation”.

Mr. Malik was accompanied by the Mirwaiz at Jamia Masjid. Mr. Geelani could not attend the joint press conference because of “poor” health. The leaders held a public meeting at Jamia Masjid. The separatists’ move comes on the day when the National Investigation Agency raided 11 locations in Kashmir valley and searched the premises of six known businessmen.