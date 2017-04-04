Geetha Johri IPS appointed as the first woman DGP of Gujarat.

Gandhinagar/Gujarat, April 4: Geetha Johri IPS has been appointed as the first woman Director General of Police (DGP) of Gujarat on Tuesday. The 1982 batch Indian Police Service officer is replacing PP Pandey, who resigned. Abiding by laws, the state government forms a panel of four IPS officers. From this panel, one has to be selected for the top post.

Geetha Johri is earlier posted at the State Police Housing Corporation in Gandhinagar. Now she has been appointed as the DGP of Gujarat.

Geetha Johri has been accused in the Sohrabuddin- Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter case. But, the special CBI court discharged her from the case in March 2015, as the prosecution failed to obtain sanction for her prosecution from the state government.

In connection with Pandey’s resignation, a bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar passed the order that it would be forced to order his removal unless he has offered to quit. The court has commented so when it was informed by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta, that the top cop had written a letter showing his wish to quit.

While passing the order the bench also disposed of a plea filed by former DGP Julio Ribeiro, in which Pandey’s employment and extension as DGP and Inspector General of Police (IGP) were questioned.

Ex-DGP P.P. Pandey was at the helm of the state crime unit when Ishrat, a 19-year-old girl based in Mumbai, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were murdered in an alleged encounter with the police on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004.

A High Court constituted Special Investigative Team (SIT) had concluded that it was a fraudulent encounter, after which the court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Pandey was reinstated into service in February 2015 and appointed the Director of the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau after he was released on bail.

Pandey was appointed the in-charge DGP of Gujarat on April 16 last year. (ANI)