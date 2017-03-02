Gender equality not only in word : Big B to share his assets equally

Mumbai, Mar 02:: All-time Super Star Amitabh Bachchan is a powerhouse of talent in himself.

The distinguished legend doesn’t really need any introduction where ever he goes or on any platform he chooses to perform.

The thespian commands respect for the massive contributions he has made to the field of Bollywood cinema.

It is about a week to go before we celebrate Women’s Day, but Senior Bachchan has already made the most important statement for gender equality now.

Big B, who has the utmost number of Twitter followers than any Indian celebrity ever happens to be an avid social media user.

He took his twitter handle recently and posted a strong message which can surely change the way people think in our country and elsewhere as well.

Mr.Bachchan shared a picture where he can be seen holding a white placard which read:

“When I die, the assets I shall leave behind, shall be shared equally between my daughter and my son #genderequality #WeAreEqual.” He captioned the picture as, “#WeAreEqual .. and #genderequality … the picture says it all !!”

The move Of Amitabh Bachchan has a lot of relevance in India where by tradition normally a father transfer his all to his sons.

Despite the courts in the country coming to the aid of hard-pressed daughters, the tradition continues as is.

Big B has 2 children — actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda.

Taking to his blog, the actor seems to be talking about the image when he says, “The office of the public servants that promote various campaigns are keen for this .. and so I do it .. though talking about it and exhibiting its plea is hesitating for me ..”

Such an encouraging and strong statement coming from a reliable person like Bachchan Senior can make a difference at a time when gender equality certainly remains one of the most crucial and debatable issues in our country.

Amitabh Bachchan is a big advocate of gender equality and has been in the news this year for his film Pink.

The film is about how patriarchy-driven India looks at women and anticipate them to live by a regressive code. Bachchan played a lawyer in the courtroom drama.