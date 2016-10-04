George Clooney lauds wife Amal’s decision to represent an ISIS sex slave in court

Los Angeles,Oct4: Oscar-winning actor George Clooney says he is proud of her wife Amal, who is a human rights lawyer. The 55-year-old star opened up about his wife’s job, who is currently making the case to world leaders to take ISIS to court for brutally killing people, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m proud of her (Amal). Yeah, it comes with risk,” he said while mentioning Amal’s representation of a Yazidi woman, Nadia, who was sold as a slave to the terrorist organization. “You spend an afternoon with that young woman (Nadia), there’s no way you couldn’t stand up for her. She’s so brave. She’s the one who’s the bravest because she’s in the most dangerous (situation). I think Amal’s decision to (represent her) was, of course, heroic,” he added.

When asked about the recent split of his good friend Brad Pitt from actress Angelina Jolie, the actor chose to keep mum, saying, “I don’t know. I haven’t talked to him.”