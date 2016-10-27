Gerard Butler to return in sequel in ‘Angel Has Fallen’

Los Angeles, Oct 27 : Actor Gerard Butler will return as Secret Service agent Mike Banning in “Angel Has Fallen” — the third film in the “Fallen” franchise comprising of “Olympus Has Fallen” and “London Has Fallen”.

Millennium Films, the production banner backing the project, is planning to begin production on the film in the first half of 2017, reports variety.com.

Till now no director has been attached to the project.

“Olympus Has Fallen”, directed by Antoine Fuqua, grossed $160 million at the worldwide box office in 2013. This year’s “London Has Fallen” collected more than $195 million globally.

“Angel Has Fallen” will focus on attackers trying to take down Banning’s character.

“London Has Fallen” was directed by Babak Najafi and written by Rothenberger, Benedikt, Chad St. John and Christian Gudegast.

Butler will next be seen in in the upcoming sci-fi thriller “Geostorm”.

