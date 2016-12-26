German city Augsburg evacuated after discovery of unexploded World War II RAF bomb

London [UK], Dec. 26 : Explosive experts have defused a large World War II bomb in the German city of Augsburg, clearing the way for thousands of evacuated residents to return home on Christmas.

The city police tweeted that they had “good news at Christmas” just before 7 p m local time on Sunday, reports the Guardian.

About 32,000 households with 54,000 residents in the city’s historic central district were forced to leave by 10 a.m. on Christmas morning so experts could handle the RAF bomb.

The evacuation was the single largest evacuation operation in Germany since the end of the war.

The bomb was uncovered last week during construction work in the city. Police said Christmas Day was the best time to defuse it because there was less traffic and it was more likely people could stay with relatives.

The evacuation area included the city’s Vincentinum hospital, where patients were transferred to other hospitals. Christmas morning services at the city’s medieval cathedral, famed for its boys’ choir, were also moved to another church. Schools and sports facilities were opened as shelters.

The bomb, known as a blockbuster, was the largest of its kind dropped by the RAF during aerial attacks on Germany in the Second World War. It weighs 1.8 tonnes and, if exploded, could damage all buildings within a one-mile radius.

Augsburg was targeted in raids by the allied forces in February 1944. Large parts of the city were destroyed during attacks by hundreds of RAF and US fighters.

In 2011, 45,000 people were evacuated temporarily to remove a bomb in Koblenz, Germany.

In February this year, the discovery of another unexploded second world war bomb in Victoria station, central London, forced the evacuation of the area.

(ANI)