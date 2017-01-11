German family interrupted by giraffe intruding into car to steal woman’s ice cream cone

HODENHAGEN, Germany, Jan.11 : A German family driving through a safari park captured video of a hungry giraffe putting its head inside the vehicle to steal an ice cream cone.

Torsten Stroebl posted a video to Instagram showing the giraffe putting its head inside his family’s vehicle at the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen.

Stroebl said the windows of the vehicle were open so he and his family could interact with some friendly zebras, and the giraffe apparently took the open windows as an invitation.



The video shows the giraffe stealing the top of the ice cream cone being held by Stroebl’s wife, Melanie, and attempting to grab the rest of the cone with its tongue.

Melanie initially tries to resist the theft, but eventually starts breaking off pieces of the cone to feed the giraffe.