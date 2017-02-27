German hostage Jurgen Kantner beheaded by Abu Sayyaf militants in Philippines

Manila, Feb 27: The Abu Sayyaf terrorist group beheaded German hostage Jurgen Kantner after a deadline to negotiate his release expired, Philippine police said on Monday.

Philippines National Police chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said at a press conference that the execution took place in Zamboanga, Efe news quoted a report by ABS-CNB News.

Abu Sayyaf, a Filipino militant group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), released a new video Tuesday, threatening to kill a German hostage if they are not paid a $600,000 ransom.

The group, which operates in the southern Philippines, released the video via the encrypted messaging app Telegram. It showed 71-year-old German national Jurgen Kantner pleading for his life.

If their demand of 30 million pesos is not met by Feb 26, at 3pm, they will behead the hostage and post it on social media,” subtitles on the video read, The Straits Times reported. It said the video was a “final ultimatum” for funds in return for Kantner’s life.

Abu Sayyaf bandits on Tuesday briefly circulated a video online, showing German hostage Juergen Kantner pleading for help.

In the video, which circulated briefly on Facebook, Kantner pleaded with the Philippine and German governments to help raise his ransom.

The voice of Abu Sayyaf spokesperson Muammar Askali, also known as Abu Rami, could be heard in the background, ordering Kantner to speak.

“I need your help,” Kantner said. “From the Philippine government and German government to bring P500,000.”

Abu Sayyaf, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS)terrorist group, earlier also beheaded Canadian hostages John Ridsdel and Robert Hall between April and June 2016 after hostage negotiations failed.

–IANS

in/