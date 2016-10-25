German police carry out 13 raids across 5 federal states

October 25, 2016 | By :
Berlin,Oct25:German police forces are conducting several raids across five federal states in response to an “imminent terror threat,” local media reported citing sources in security services. At least one arrest is reported.

Operatives of elite police anti-terrorism units, the SEK, have been scrambled across five German states, including Thuringia, Hamburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony and Bavaria, according to Spiegel magazine, which cites police in Thuringia.

Bild magazine cites “an imminent terror threat” as a trigger for the operation.

The large-scale operation is reportedly targeting “Islamist-linked terror suspects,” local broadcaster MDR reported.

A 28-year-old suspect, said to be a “Russian national of Chechen descent” with links to Islamic State (IS, previously ISIS/ISIL) is wanted by police, Spiegel reported. According to Bild, the suspect may be plotting “a serious act of violence.

Among other suspects are also 10 men and three women, all with alleged Islamist backgrounds.

All the suspects are reported to be asylum seekers with unknown residence status.

Raids are also taking place in the cities of Hamburg and Dortmund.

Police forces have deployed sniffer dogs to detect potential explosives.

At least one suspect is reported to have been placed under arrest in the central Thuringia city of Suhl, where “white powder” of unknown origin was found.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Income Tax Department raids Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden Residence Vedanilayam, seizes computers, pen drives
Braid chopping in Kashmir: Social media join locals to accuse intelligence agencies and police
Police orders farmers to strip after protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand
BHU students protest: Professor Pratima Gond pleads to police that she was a teacher but police kept beating her
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks certain to clinch a fourth term
New fossil of giant sea monster has been identified by German scientists, as ‘super predators’ in the Jurassic period
Top