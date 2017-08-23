German police  seize around 5,000 ecstasy tablets looking like head of US President Donald Trump

August 23, 2017 | By :
German police  seize around 5,000 ecstasy tablets looking like head of US President Donald Trump

Berlin,August23:German police have seized around 5,000 ecstasy tablets shaped like the head of US President Donald Trump, a haul worth tens of thousands of euros.

The tablets were found in a car in Lower Saxony, a state in northwest Germany, police confirmed in a statement Monday.
German police released images of the pills on Monday.
German police released images of the pills on Monday.
“During the search of the vehicle police found about 5,000 ecstasy tablets with the portrait of the American president … the purchase value of the tablets amounts to approximately 11,000 euros (about $12,900); the sales value amounts to approximately 39,000 euros,” the statement said.
A 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son appeared in court on Sunday and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Tags: , ,
Related News
New H-1B visa measure likely to hit Indian firms
Exiled Ukrainian artists make portrait of Donald Trump using coins
Did Palestinians dance at UN when US threatened to cut aid?
Trump to host Australian Prime Minister in February
I tweet from bed, occasionally allows others to post my words: Trump
Hillary Clinton trolls Trump
Top