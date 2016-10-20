Watch the German shephard as it befriends a duck

London,Oct20:The dog is named Duke and he encountered the duck while on a walk, the video’s caption explains. The mallard holds its own, pecking near the pup’s feet and trying to take aim at those floppy paws (anyone who has ever called a duck dumb clearly hasn’t met this one).

That’s why the bird in this video deserves just credit for sticking around for a playdate with an imposing German shepherd, who dances to and fro like he’s got ants in his pants.

