Germany: Politician resigns after converting to Islam

Berlin, January 25: A German far-right politician, named Arthur Wagner, belonging to a German rightist party, has resigned after converting to Islam.

According to reports, Arthur Wagner, a leading member of Alternative of Germany (AfD) in the eastern state of Brandenburg, resigned from the post of the party’s state executive committee on January 11 citing personal reasons.

Wagner was first elected as an AfD representative in 2015 and was a member of the state committee responsible for churches and religious communities.

AfD’s chairman, Andreas Kalbitz has said he only learned about Wagner’s resignation when he telephoned him a few days ago. Kalbitz added that he was surprised at his sudden resignation. He maintained that there was no pressure from the party for Wagner to resign since the party supported freedom of religion.

Originally formed as an anti-euro party in 2013, the AfD in recent times, has campaigned aggressively on an anti-immigrant, anti-Islam platform. It has strongly criticised the German Government’s decision to allow more than a million refugees into Germany in 2015.

The party came third in last year’s federal election, winning 12.6 percent of the vote.

According to the AfD, it states that “Islam does not belong to Germany” and “Islamic culture do not blend well in Germany”.

Speaking at a press conference a week before the federal elections, then co-chair of the AfD Alexander Gauland said that orthodox Islam is “incompatible” with “the principles of the modern, secular, free and democratic law-bound state.”

“The growing Islamisation of Germany poses an urgent challenge for its public and state order, cultural identity and the internal peace of our country,” Gauland said.

In the wake of terrorist attacks that have ravaged Europe in recent times, Germany’s far-right parties have advocated the closure of mosques and ban Muslim women to wear the burqa.