How to Get Your Business Started on Sosial media? Try Instagram

Mumbai, June 3: We are living in a century which is dominated by social media platforms with respect to both persona and professional life. Having said that, it wouldn’t be unfair to agree with that even business can be made big using Instagram which is one of the popular social media platforms.

Instagram has come up with specialized tools for business users in order to play a boon for your profit scale. This includes everything right from analytics to ability to create ads, posts etc.

According to reports in Inc.com, ‘’the features are free–all you need is a Facebook page for your business. Addresses and contact info can be transferred from Facebook–which owns Instagram–to the photo-sharing app. This is good news for cash-strapped startups looking to capitalize on their social media followings. Until now, the only way to guide followers away from Instagram was by way of the single link allowed in a user bio. The move will also help brands separate themselves from everyone else on Instagram. The app is infamously home to a number of “Instagram celebrities” with huge followings but no business to speak of. Those profiles won’t be able to upgrade to receive the business features–for now, at least.’’

Instagram’s Global Head of Business and Brand Development, James Quarles explained the reasoning behind this decision to TechCrunch: “In doing that, it gives us the payment credentials, as well as if they want to prepopulate some of the information like their street address, the phone number, and the website” Business2community.com reports.

Instagram was launched in 2010 and has 400 million active users. The new features in the platform will offer performance numbers along with audience demographics which will include location and age.