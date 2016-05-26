Get a Confirmed AI ticket if not confirmed on Rajdhani Express

Chennai, May 26: Under the new arrangement proposed by Indian Railways, in case passengers have unconfirmed Radhani train tickets, it can be upgraded to an Air India flight ticket by paying a little bit more.

Air India has made a very smart move to fill in their vacant seats by partnering with IRCTC. The terms and conditions doesn’t force first class passengers to pay anything additional. Meanwhile those who have booked Second and Third AC classes will have to pay around 2k per ticket to upgrade their ticket.

Air India and IRCTC have already entered into a pact for the proposed arrangement which is expected to be in place “within a week”, the carrier’s chief Ashwani Lohani told news agency PTI.

The service is expected to go live in under a week with additional flight operating in various states in order to increase regional air connectivity.

Lohani, who is Air India Chairman and Managing Director, said details are being worked out and the arrangement is expected to be in place “within a week”. According to Lohani, some states even suggested that the national carrier could look at starting overseas flights from newer places.

In the process of gearing up to execute regional connectivity push, Air India has added 50 additional routes between Delhi-Porbander, Mysuru-Goa, Delhi-Pantnagar, Lucknow-Dehradun and connectivity to the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep.

Business Standard quoted Lohani saying that ”the airline was trying to increase its domestic connectivity, especially in smaller towns, using smaller aircraft such as ATR-72 and ATR-42. With our new fleet acquisition plan, we plan to connect unconnected cities. This also makes perfect business sense.”