Gets pregnant after repeated rape; Teenager seeks court permission to end her life

Haldia(West Bengal), Jan 13: In a shocking incident, a teenager in East Midnapore who gets pregnant after being raped repeatedly by a fellow villager, on the promise of marriage her, has filed a petition with the local court seeking permission to end her life.

The Sutahata police, which received a copy of the petition yesterday evening as a complaint by the girl, said today that she has appealed to the court for the permission as her life as an unwed mother would be extremely difficult in the rural society.

Following the complaint the man’s father was arrested from their house today as the accused is absconding, the officer-in-charge of the police station said.

The man and his family had agreed to the marriage with the girl and therefore her earlier complaint had not been addressed, the police said.

A West Bengal Human Rights Commission team visited the 17-year-old in her home at Sutahata during the day and spoke to her and her family.

The girl’s mother has also petitioned the court for permission to the family to end their lives in view of the ignominy.

Her family had informed their neighbors of her condition and with their intervention, the man’s family had agreed to their wedding on November 16 but went absconding with the entire family the day before, the police said quoting her complaint.

Though the rest of his family has returned, the man is still absconding.

The man was allegedly threatening her and her family over the phone, the complaint added.