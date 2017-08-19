Get ready to spend ‘Gandhi’ in a leaner meaner version of Rs 50 denomination

New Delhi,August19:A new fluorescent blue Rs 50 banknote in the Mahatma Gandhi series, slightly smaller and slimmer than the existing note will soon be introduced by the Reserve Bank of India.

All earlier notes will also continue to be legal tender.

1. The new Rs. 50 note will be in a dimension of 66 mm x 135 mm.

2. It will have a see through register with denominational numeral 50 on the front side of the note which means that the small design printed both on the front (hollow) and back (filled up) of the note in the middle of the vertical band next to the watermark, will have an accurate back-to-back registration. The design will appear as one when seen against the light.

3. On the front side, denominational numeral 50 will also be written in Devnagari along with a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre.

4. The Ashoka Pillar emblem will be printed on the front-right side. The guarantee clause, Governor’s signature with a promise clause and the RBI emblem will feature towards the right of Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait.

5. The year of printing would be mentioned on the back-left of the note and it will also have a Swachh Bharat logo with slogan.

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs. 50 in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender. RBI is also expected to introduce new Rs. 200 notes in the coming months to ease pressure on lower-denomination currencies that are in short supply. Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that the Rs. 200 note, printing of which had already begun, would be in circulation soon, news agency IANS reported.