Get voters ID online, here is how to enroll

New Delhi, November 7: The elections are happening in India at a big level. So, in order to reduce the number of frauds in India’s election systems, the Election Commission started the system of Voter ID cards.

The unique voter ID cards are issued to all people who are eligible to cast votes. All the citizens of India who completed 18 years of age can apply for a Voter ID card.

These applicants are categorized into three groups that are General resident Electors, Service Electors and Overseas or Non-Resident Indian Electors.

How to Apply for Voter ID card online for General Electors

All the citizens residing within the country are General Electors. A person should be at least 18 years old on the qualifying date of January 1st of that particular year. The documents that will be required are scanned photograph, Age Proof (birth certificate, marksheet of Class X, PAN card etc), Address Proof.

Visit the official website of National Voter’s Service Portal http://www.nvsp.in/

Then click on Apply online for registration of new voter. A Form 6 will appear , then fill the form and submit. Choose the preferred language from a variety of Indian languages. After the submission procedure your form will appear on the notice board of the Electoral Registration Officer inviting objections.

If anyone wishes to make any objection, they will have a time-period of a week. After this time period, an order will be given to include your name in the electoral roll. If any objection is made, the Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer will hear the applicant and the objector’s cases.

In both the cases, one will receive notice if your name is included in the Electoral List or not by post and SMS on the number provided.

How to Apply online for Voter ID card for Service Electors

Service Electors are the Indian citizens who are eligible to vote under the service category. These people are not present in their regular residence as they have been transferred for service or employment in some other part of the country/world. The people are divided into four categories.

The four categories are: Members of the Central Armed Forces, Members of State Armed Police Forces serving outside the state, Members of a force that falls under the provisions of the Army Act, 1950 and persons employed and posted outside India under the Government of India.The forms for all these categories are available on the website of the Election Commission of India. Form 2 is for the members of the armed forces.

Form 2A for members of State Armed Police Forces, serving outside the state. Form 3 is for the persons employed and posted outside India under the Government of India. Form 6 is for the eligible service electors who have opted to apply for a Voter ID as a general voter in his place of posting, instead of his ordinary residence.

Steps to apply:

Update and revise the electoral lists for service voters that are done two times a year under orders from the Election Commission.

Then, the Election Commission of India will send notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of External Affairs.

Then, the eligible service voters can fill form and submit it. For Form 2, 2A and 3, the application form can be submitted to the officer in charge present at the record office. For the people who are posted outside India under the Government of India, the form can be submitted to the nodal authority of the Ministry of External Affairs.

In the Form 2 and 2A, a declaration must be submitted in the form that the applicant has not enrolled as a general elector in any other constituency. After the submission, the officer who is in charge or the nodal authority checks the form and signs the verification certificate.

Then, the form will be sent to the Chief Electoral Officer of the voter’s respective state who will then send it to the District Election Officer. Then, the form will be sent to the Electoral Registration Officer of your constituency who will process the form.

How to Apply online for Voter ID card for Non-Resident Electors