Get Well soon !!! Sushma Swaraj undergoes dialysis after kidney failure

November 16, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Nov 16 : Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday underwent dialysis after a kidney failure.

“I am in AIIMS because of kidney failure. Presently, I am on dialysis,” the ailing minister tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said she was also undergoing tests for a kidney transplant.

“Lord Krishna will bless,” she added.

