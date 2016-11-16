Get Well soon !!! Sushma Swaraj undergoes dialysis after kidney failure
New Delhi, Nov 16 : Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday underwent dialysis after a kidney failure.
“I am in AIIMS because of kidney failure. Presently, I am on dialysis,” the ailing minister tweeted.
The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said she was also undergoing tests for a kidney transplant.
“Lord Krishna will bless,” she added.
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 16, 2016
Tags: #kidneyfailure, #SushmaSwaraj