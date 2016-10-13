‘Getting any gift from Sachin sir is a big thing. Can’t even think of returning it’: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar

October 13, 2016

New Delhi, Oct 13: Gymnast Dipa karmakar denied the rumors about returning the BMW car presented by Sachin Tendulkar after her Medal win in Rio Olympics 2016.

‘Getting any gift from Sachin sir is a big thing. Can’t even think of returning it’ Dipa told to medias after the BMW controversy stand place on medias.

‘No return or refusal, just that there is no showroom, service centre of BMW in Agartala, so I was talking about a possibility she says. I spoke with them (Badminton Association of Hyderabad) for any vehicle locally available and they gave their consent for that she added.

