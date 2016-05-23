I am getting more meaningful roles: Mugdha Godse

May 23, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, May 23 : Actress Mugdha Godse, who will essay a negative character in her upcoming film “Non Veg Hai Dekho Mat”, says she is getting more meaningful roles now.

“An actor is never happy, but I am getting some interesting scripts. I am getting roles which are more meaningful… Yes, they are glamorous, but they are more meaningful. Having said that, I also believe that glamorous people also have a story to tell,” Mugdha told IANS.

Mugdha also believes that awards never had any credibility.

“Overall, awards are just for entertainment and people love their entertainment,” she said.

“Non Veg Hai Dekho Mat” is directed by Amit Chauhan and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta.

