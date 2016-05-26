Ghazal fans now have their own radio station

Mumbai, May 26: If you are a ghazal fan but can’t find the desired songs anywhere, here is good news. A dedicated internet radio station, named Mirchi Mehfil and catering to ghazal lovers has been launched.

The station, the brainchild of singing couple Sunali and Roop Kumar Rathod, was launched on Wednesday.

Brought in by radio channel Radio Mirchi, the channel aims to present the art in all its traditional romantic appeal with a modern touch and “make it available to connoisseurs of poetry and ghazals across the world”.

“Ghazal is a unique art form and Urdu is a heritage of the Indian subcontinent. We have given it a modern platform in the form of an online radio station. With their sharp and crisp expressions, ghazals can be highly appealing to the twitter generation of today,” Rahul Balyan, head of digital initiatives at Radio Mirchi, said in a statement.

Talking about the association, Sunali shared that the couple is “happy to be part of Radio Mirchi’s initiative to revive and popularise the genre of ghazal.”

“We are very excited to reach out to the youth of today to make them understand and appreciate good quality poetry and music,” she said.

The couple has worked closely with Radio Mirchi to design the sound of the station, and even sung the station jingle. They will also be hosting a weekend show on Mirchi Mehfil.

The station has segments like the Urban Ghazal dictionary, which will make the ghazal nuances easy to understand.