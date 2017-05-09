Ghaziabad woman had cricket ball-sized tumour removed from heart at a private hospital in Noida

Noida,May9: A 48-year-old woman from Ghaziabad recently had a cricket ball-sized tumour removed from heart at a private hospital in Noida. A heart tumour is a rare phenomenon, doctors at Fortis Hospital in Sector 62, where she underwent the surgery, said. The success rate for such a surgery is 25 percent.

Poonam Choudhary, the patient, had difficulty in breathing and also suffered from chronic cough. She visited two hospitals in Ghaziabad about a month ago.

“The doctors said that they would not be able to cure her and suggested that we should take her to a bigger hospital for treatment,” Rajbir Teotia, Poonam’s husband said.

On April 15, an ECG conducted at Fortis Noida revealed that a tumour, 7×8 sq cm in size, covered the upper left chamber of her heart. It affected blood circulation and limited the cardiac function to 25 per cent, according to doctors. It also affected the functioning of patient’s lungs and liver, doctors said. She underwent the surgery on April 18 and was discharged on

“It was a tough surgery as the tumour was huge in size. It could have got fragmented during the operation with segments reaching other organs if the surgery would have gone wrong. Moreover, the tumour was compressing major structures, and it became difficult to establish the cardiac pulmonary bypass,” Dr Vaibhav Mishra, senior consultant, department of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, Fortis Hospital, said.

After the three and a half hour long surgery which cost around Rs 3.25 lakh, the cardiac function has increased up to 50 per cent. She would take six months to recover from the surgery, said doctors.