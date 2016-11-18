Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament is ‘shameful’ : BJP 

Mumbai, Nov 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday described the remarks of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during the demonetisation debate in the Rajya Sabha as ‘shameful’.

“It is extremely shameful that Mr. Ghulam Nabi Azad could have compared the lives of the martyrs in Uri to the people standing in line at a bank. Do understand that people who lose their lives for the country are not doing it by their own choice, they are doing it protect our motherland,” BJP leader Shaina NC told ANI.

“I think certain kind of inconvenience by public is something that every Indian is willing to forgo for the national interest of a better economy, stronger…more proactive government and of course to do away with corruption in totality.” she added.

Azad yesterday made a controversial remark in the Rajya Sabha in the parliament.

In an apparent reference to the cross-LoC surgical strikes carried out by India in PoK after the Uri attack, Azad said, “There should be air strike on the BJP … Your wrong policies are responsible for their murders.”