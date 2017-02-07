Giant panda Bao Bao departs for China from Washington Zoo

Washington, Feb 7 : Giant Panda Bao Bao will be departing for China on February 21 from the Washington’s Smithsonian’s National Zoo, the media reported.

Bao Bao was born on August 23, 2013 at the Washington zoo, and is nearing her fourth birthday.

According to arrangements between China and the US, giant pandas born here must move back to China at around four years of age, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tai Shan, another giant panda born in the Washington zoo in 2005, was shipped in 2010.

One keeper and one veterinarian will accompany Bao Bao to Chengdu, where the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda is located.

Bao Bao will travel with a supply of her favourite treats, including bamboo, apples, pears, cooked sweet potatoes and water, zoo authorities said.

The Washington zoo now has three other giant pandas, an adult female Mei Xiang, 18, an adult male Tian Tian, 19, and a male cub Bei Bei, 1.

–IANS

ksk