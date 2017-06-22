Giant squid who was injured decided to hitch a ride on a surfer’s paddleboard in the Melkbosstrand area in South Africa

Johannesburg,June22:In a rare moment caught on camera, a giant squid decided to hitch a ride on a surfer’s paddleboard. James Taylor was surfing in the Melkbosstrand area in South Africa when he spotted the squid just “behind the waves”. The surfer, on Instagram, wrote that the squid appeared injured and he tried to bring it to the shore.

With the help of a rope, James tried to pull the creature towards the beach but the squid decided otherwise. As the waves hit the paddleboard, the squid tightly wrapped its tentacles around James’ paddleboard, forcing the surfer to jump into water.

James posted the incredible encounter on Instagram and the video has nearly 50,000 views.

However, many on Instagram questioned James’ decision to bring the creature to the shore.

Spotted an injured giant squid just behind the waves in Melkboss a while back and decided to try and get it to the beach.

“Wait how would getting it to the beach help?” asked user ‘peauxdoodles’.

“Why would you take it to the beach? Because you guessed it was hurt, you get to decide it gets to die?” wrote ‘haappycat’.

“This is quite clearly harming it? How do you know you’re not injuring it more?” said ‘liv_simps’.

Replying to comments on the post, James Taylor said he wanted to take the creature to the beach for ‘research purposes’ before it got more injured by the seals in the area.

Unfortunately, the squid died, perhaps as a result of its existing injuries, according to James.

“Had lost a couple of tentacles and had some bite marks on the upper part of its body so it didn’t make it. It was already very week (sic) when we caught it,” he explained.