IT giant Wipro received a second threat email demanding a ransom of Rs 500 Cr in bitcoin

Benguluru, June2:Within a month of receiving an anonymous email demanding a ransom of Rs 500 Cr in bitcoin, the Bengaluru offices of the IT giant Wipro received a second threat email on Wednesday.

The New Indian Express reports that the email, that is sent from the same ID Ramesh2@protonmail.com warned of “dire consequences” if the ransom isn’t paid within 72 hours.

Wipro had on May 5 received an email threatening bio-terror attacks in its offices in Bengaluru, if it failed to pay Rs 500 crore in bitcoins by May 25.

The company confirmed to TNIE that it received a second email, stating, “Wipro confirms that it has received a second threatening email. Wipro has reinforced security measures at all its office locations. There is no impact on the company’s operations.”

Following the first threat email, the company had filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police, which in turn forwarded the case to the Bellandur police station, suspecting an insider’s involvement.

According to reports, after failing to make any leads in the case, the police sought the assistance of CID Cyber Crime wing, who traced the IP address to Switzerland.

The investigating officers reportedly feel that the threat mails were sent by an insider or a former employee and believe that the IP address could have been manipulated.