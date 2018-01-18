Gigantic asteroid, larger than Burj Khalifa heading towards earth

Washington, D.C, Jan 18: A gigantic asteroid, which is reported to be larger than the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, will past earth on February 4.

At a distance of around 2,615,128 miles (4,208,641km) away – which is relatively close in space terms, asteroid named 2002 AJ129 will past our planet.

According to report in Daily Mail, this makes it nearly 15 times faster than the world’s quickest manned aircraft – the hypersonic North American X-15, which travelled at 4,520mph (7,300kmh).

The has been classified a ‘potentially hazardous’ by Nasa and will fly past at speeds of 67,000mph (107,826kmh).

The report says that the asteroid is around 0.7 miles (1.1km) wide – making it longer than the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which stands at 0.5 miles high (0.8km).

NASA describes asteroids as ‘hazardous’ if they come within 4,600,000 miles (7,403,00km) of our planet.

“It is the largest space rock to brush past our planet this year and previous research has found a rock of this size could plunge Earth into a mini-ice age if it hit.The impact would cause average temperatures around the world to fall by as much as 8°C, according to a 2016 study on the effects of a collision with a 0.6-mile-wide (1km) asteroid,” Daily Mail reported.