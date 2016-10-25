Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner knees photoshopped on W magazine cover

NewYork,Oct25:Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were morphed into “humanoid zoo” created by artists Lizzie Fitch and Ryan Trecartin for the 10th anniversary art issue of W magazine.

The internet has been buzzing about the missing knees of models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner on W magazine’s front cover, but critics are missing that the “Photoshop fail” was likely intentional.

The young beauties are clearly missing their knees in the photo, resulting with a Barbie-like limb coming from behind their Louis Vuitton dresses. With the photo, everyone on the internet began to brag about their discover of the Photoshop fail.

But the critics are missing something crucial, the artists who altered them, might have done it on purpose.

The photo with “placebo pets” written across it is the result of digital artists Lizzie Fitch and Ryan Trecartin. Throughout the spread, the two models are clearly photoshopped with animal-like features.