Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik to get hitched?

Los Angeles, Jan 18: Model Gigi Hadid has sparked speculation of her marriage to singer Zayn Malik after she was seen flaunting a band on her ring finger.

The 21-year-old model was spotted wearing a golden band on her left hand’s ring finger, while strolling in New York City, reported Hollywoodlife.Com

It was previously reported that Zayn proposed Gigi for the marriage, which she apparently turned down as she is quite young.

“Gigi wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn’s the one, before she makes a lifetime commitment,” sources added.