Actress Gina Torres to focus on family life

Los Angeles, Jan 21 : Actress Gina Torres says she left hit show “Suits” to tend to her personal life.

She was seen as Jessica Pearson in “Suits”.

“My contract was up, so this wasn’t a power play that went terribly wrong,” nytimes.com quoted Torres as saying.

After years of travelling between the show’s Toronto set and Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband and actor Laurence Fishburne, and their daughter, the actress was ready for a change.

She said: “My personal life needed to be tended to.”

The show, which brings the fast-paced world of a Manhattan corporate law firm to television, will be back from its mid-season break in India on January 28 on Comedy Central. It also stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick J Adams.

