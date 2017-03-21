Gionee A1 launching in India today: Here you can watch the live streaming

Mumbai, March 21: Chinese smartphone maker Gionee is all set to launch its selfie-focussed smartphones in India, the A1.

The Chinese tech firm has not only scheduled an event for today 12 PM IST but will also be streaming live the complete launch event from its Gionee India Facebook page.

“Are you ready to witness one of the biggest launches of the year? Gionee invites you to be a part of the launch of its most awaited product, the Gionee A1,” says the Facebook live post.

Here You can Watch the Launch event Live:



The Gionee A1 with 16 MP front camera having 5P lens and f2.0 aperture was first showcased at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month.

In the international market the Gionee A1 carries a price tag of EUR 349 which makes it a sub Rs 25,000 phone. But we have to wait just a little more before Gionee makes its India price official.

The 5.5-inch full-HD AMOLED display carrying A1 is powered by MTK Helio P10 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and houses 4,010mAh battery.

For multimedia users, Gionee has also thrown in Waves MaxxAudio technology along with a generous 4100mAh battery. At the time of the launch, the company announced the A1 to reach select European countries at EUR 349, which roughly converts to Rs 24,600.

For the curious ones, the Gionee A1 Plus features a 6-inch Full HD (1080×1920 pixels) display and is powered by MediaTek Helio P25 SoC with 4GB RAM. There’s also 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using microSD cards of up to 256GB.