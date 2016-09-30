Gionee unveils S6 Pro with virtual reality experience at Rs 23,999

New Delhi, Sep 30: Gionee on Friday launched another smartphone in its S Series portfolio that will ensure an immersive virtual reality experience for its users.

Gionee S6 Pro comes pre-loaded with Gionee VR app and is backed by 4GB RAM for a better intuitive user experience. The device with a metallic uni-body design has a faster P10 Octa core processor.

S6 Pro will be available in gold and rose gold at Rs 23,999 and the VR Set will be available for Rs 2,499, starting October 1.

“The S6 Pro is a perfect amalgamation of style and performance and is designed for the urbane selfie generation. With S6 Pro, we are re-emphasising our commitment towards our consumers to offer feature led innovative devices,” said Arvind R. Vohra, Managing Director and Country CEO, Gionee India.

S6 Pro has a 13MP rear camera for better image quality in low-light conditions and 8MP front camera to capture shots even in low-light conditions with selfie screen flash.

Running on Android Marshmallow 6.0, S6 Pro supports both 4G and VoLTE and comes with fingerprint scanner.

The phone has 3130 mAh battery and in-built features like Video Editor, Desktop Editor, Image+, Video beautification, Time lapse and Text Recognition.