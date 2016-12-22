Girija Vaidyanathan, Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Secretary, replacing Ram Mohan Rao

Chennai, December 22: Girija Vaidyanathan was appointed as Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Secretary, replacing Ram Mohan Rao, who was accused in relation with unaccounted wealth. In a 24 hour long raid, the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate have seized Rs 25 lakh in new Rs 2,000 notes, gold weighing five kilograms and certain documents explaining undisclosed assets worth about Rs 5 crore. According to tax officials raids were carried out at 11 places.

Income Tax (IT) officials on Thursday ended their raid at the houses Rama Mohana Rao and his relatives. The raids began on Wednesday morning and continued all night.