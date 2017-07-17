Mumbai,July17: A girl was allegedly molested by a teenaged boy at the church gate railway station in Mumbai on Saturday.

The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the railway platform. The footage revealed that the man was trying to touch the girl inappropriately.

The accused who is 15-year-old was nabbed immediately after the girl cried out for help.

“The accused in a minor and has been arrested by the Police. He has been sent to the juvenile court,” India.com quoted a police official as saying.

Watch the video here: