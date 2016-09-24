Girl attempts to murder 65 year old neighbour in Bangalore

Bengaluru,Sept24: Here is an example of how senior citizens are expected not to meddle with the activities of youth. If the latest incident in Bengaluru is anything to go by, it seems that senior citizens have to think twice before advising youth how to conduct themselves and the importance of good conduct.

Gangamma Gudi police have arrested a 19-year-old girl on the charge of attempting to murder a 65-year-old neighbour and robbing of her gold chain. The police have identified the accused as Priyanka and the victim as Subbamma.

According to the police, Priyanka’s marriage is scheduled to be held on October 15. The police said Priyanka, who was working at a boutique, was upset with Subbamma for finding fault with her and spreading rumours about her. On Monday, Priyanka entered Subbamma’s house when she was alone and allegedly attacked her with a pressure cooker. Now, Subbamma is recovering from injuries at a hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating.